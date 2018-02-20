Spent Christmas Day in police custody

After he was seen hiding drugs down his trousers a 19-year-old man spent Christmas Day in custody, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Justin Robinson, no fixed abode, was fined £300 for unlawful possession of cannabis on December 25 last year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 3.20pm police went to a domestic incident at Hoophill Park in Lurgan.

They were asked to remove Robinson from the address and as they were doing this he went to a kitchen cupboard and grabbed a paper bag which he concealed down his trousers. It contained cannabis.

When interviewed the defendant said it did not belong to him and that he was holding it for someone but he refused to say who the person was.

A barrister representing Robinson said he had come to Lurgan to live with his grandmother.

He added that his client had spent Christmas Day in custody.

The lawyer said Robinson was no stranger to the courts and had suspended sentences but for offences of a different nature.

He added that the defendant did not believe he had an issue with drink or drugs.