‘Sprayed urine’ at police officers

When police saw a 45-year-old man urinating in the street he turned and sprayed urine towards them.

Neil McConnell, Broomhill, Portadown, admitted three offences last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

For disorderly behaviour on November 1 this year he was fined £100. Fines of £100 were imposed for resisting police and indecent behaviour.

The court heard that at 4.52pm police saw McConnell in William Street in Portadown. He told police to ‘f—k off’ and then began to urinate in the street in front of passers-by. Police spoke to the defendant again and he sprayed urine in their direction, refused to move on and struggled with officers. When cautioned he said: “Ha, ha ha.”

Defence solicitor, Mr Conor Downey, said McConnell would apologise profusely for his behaviour. He explained that his client had been going through an acrimonious split from his wife.

Mr Downey added the offences took place in the late afternoon when McConnell had got very drunk indeed: “He is disgusted with himself,He apologises to the officers and to any members of the public who witnessed this sight.”