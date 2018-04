Sinn Fein Cllr Fergal Lennon has urged people to get behind a spring clean up in Craigavon.

He said: “In the Craigavon area our plans include teaming up with two local primary schools on Wednesday to litter-pick the hedges and footpaths in the surrounding area.

“Local areas will also benefit when councillors team up with council staff to clean up areas in the fortnight ahead.”