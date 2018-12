Children have been invited to meet Santa at a specially decked out St John’s Ambulance.

St John’s Ambulance Portadown will be visiting Lurgan town centre with their street collection this month.

St John's Ambulance has decked out the inside of an ambulance into a Christmas Grotto

They will be out and about with the Ambo-Grotto on Saturday 15th December and are calling all parents to bring along the kids to meet Santa!