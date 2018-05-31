St Patrick’s choir’s last recital of the season

Choristers of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh are to give the final recital in this year’s series later this month.

The recital will be held on Friday, June 15, at 7.30pm in the Music Hall at 9 Vicars’ Hill, Armagh.

Director of Music, Dr Stephen Timpany, said: “Members of the Choir will perform a variety of instrumental, vocal and choral items from a wide range of styles.

“They include classical to popular, with music by Handel, Joseph Corfe and Eric Clapton.

“Our Choristers are a group of very talented musicians, most often heard singing sacred music in the Cathedral.”

He said: “This end of year concert will showcase their many musical talents in the less formal setting of the Music Hall.

“It is sure to be a memorable evening which should last around forty-five minutes.”

“As with all the recitals in this series, admission is free, with a retiring collection towards the further endowment of the Cathedral choir through the Archbishop’s Choir Fund.”