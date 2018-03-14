St Patrick’s Day events in Portadown and Armagh

A host of activities are taking place this weekend to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in the Portadown and Armagh areas.

GAA Club Tir Na Nog will be hosting a week of cultural events supporting Irish Language Week.

On Thursday will be the Trath na gceist Quiz Night with music throughout the evening by Fasttrad - from 8pm until late. Friday will feature Finvola also 8pm til late.

The St Patrick’s Family Fun Weekend starts at Tir Na Nog at 12pm with the Kildara School of Irish Dancing, Facepainting, Fairground rides and garden games plus the All Ireland Club Finals as well as the Ireland v England Six Nations Rugby.

And it will all be rounded off by a barbeque and music by Garryowen.

In Armagh there will be a 1,000 strong parade in an event backed by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Starting at Friary Rd at 1.30pm, the parade is expected to attrack around 20k visitors.

The route runs from Irish St, Ogle St, Thomas St, Market St, Upper English St, Lower English St, Cathedral Rd,

The Scout Group will follow a different route after the roundabout and travel along Railway St Lonsdale Rd

There will be 75 bands taking part including St Patrick’s Accordion Band, Corran, Armaghbreague Pipe Band, Brantry Pipe Band, Portmore Pipe Band, Armagh Rhymers, Bessbrook Crimson Arrow Pipe Band, Friends of Music Society SELB, Whitewater Pipe Band, Carrickfergus Lambeg Fife, Aughintogher Pipe Band, Marlacoo Pipe Band, St. Patrick’s Primary School Samba, Brookborough Pipe Band, Drumlough Pipe band.

Around 200 people are expected to attend the Royal British Legion parade in Portadown featuring St Mark’s Silver Band. It starts at 2pm on Saturday at Thomas St, Market St, Mandeville St, West Stt, Market St, High Stt Thomas St.

Also hosting a special parade on St Patrick’s Day is the Cormeen Rising Sons of William Flute Band in Armagh accompanied by up to 50 other bands. Starting at 7pm from the Mall East, they will parade along College St, Market St, Scotch St, Barrack St, Gaol Square and Mall East

Bands taking part include Kilcluney Flute Band, South Down Defenders Flute, Mullaghbrack Accordion, Synotts True Blues Flute Band, Omagh True Blues Flute Band, Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band, Blair Memorial Flute Band, Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band, Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band, Portadown True Blues Flute Band, Ballyrea Boyne Defenders Flute Band, Sgt White Memorial Flute Band, South Belfast Protestant Boys, Aughnagurgan Accordion Band, South Fermanagh Loyalists Flute Band, John Hunter Accordian Band, Pomeroy True Blues Flute Band, Tamlaghtmore Tigers Flute Band, Montober Flute Band, Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band, Omagh Protestant Boys Flute Band, Loyal Sons Of Benagh Flute Band, Portadown Defenders Flute Band, 1st Newtownabbey Accordion,Sons of William Flute Band Aughnacloy, Armagh True Blues Flute Band, Clogher Protestant Boys, Ballymacall Flute Band, Pride of the Village Flute Band Beragh, Hillhaven Flute Band, Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band, Blackskull orange and blue, RSV, Star of the North Dollingstown Flute Band, Upper Falls Protestant Boys Flute Band,A llistragh Flute Band, Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band, North Fermanagh Young Defenders Flute Band, Pride of the Hill Carnmoney Flute Band, Tannaghill Flute Band, Dunloy Accordion Band, William Savage Memorial Toye Flute Band, Killylea Silver Band, Moygashel Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Annaghmore Flute Band.