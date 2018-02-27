St Patrick’s Day parade in Derrytrasna

A St Patricks Day parade will start celebrations in Derrytrasna this year leaving Sarsfields Hall on Saturday 17th March at 11.30am lead by St Marys Pipe Band.

All groups taking part in the parade are asked to assemble at Sarsfields Hall from 11am. A service will take place at noon in St Mary’s Chapel. The return parade will finish at the Hall with refreshments and entertainment. Admission £2 with stew and soda bread being served. Entertainment to include music, Irish dancing, face painting and magic show. This event has been part funded by the Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Festival Grant and is open for everyone to attend.