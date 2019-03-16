St Patrick’s Day Parades in Armagh - traffic advice

Police in Armagh are advising motorists of traffic disruption in and around the city on Saturday, 16th March and Sunday, 17th March.

On Saturday, 16th March, roads in the city centre will be closed between 12.30pm and 3.30pm for the St Patrick’s Day parade and 7pm to 10pm for Cormeen Band Parade. Diversions will be in place however motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, plan an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey in case of delays.

On Sunday, 17th March, roads in the city centre will be closed between 2.15pm and 3.30pm for the West Armagh Consortium St Patrick’s Day parade. Roads in Keady will also be closed between 12.30pm and 1.45pm for the Keady Community Parade. Again, diversions will be in place but motorists are asked to avoid these areas if possible, plan an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.