St Savour’s to host event as part of Bangor Worldwide

St. Saviour’s Church, Dollingstown will host an event as part of Bangor Worldwide on Tuesday August 28 at 7.30pm and will be conducted by Rev Simon Genoe.

Chairman Tom Clarke said: “We go to such efforts to bring international speakers to Northern Ireland and it has been encouraging that our satellite events have received a great response in the past number of years and we look forward to returning to Dollingstown again this summer.

“Nisin Mathew who serves as the General Secretary of Focus UAE in Dubai will be joined by Bishop Ken Clarke. This is a great opportunity for people in the area to come and find out more about God’s mission across the world.”

The Convention running under the theme, Pray the Lord of the Harvest, takes place between Friday August 24 and Saturday September 1. The main opening event this year takes place on Saturday August 25 in the Spire’s conference centre in Belfast, starting at 7.30pm. Petr Jasek from Release International will be the main speaker and there will be the performance of The Amy Carmichael Story as written by Etta Halliday. Music will be lead by New Irish Arts. Tickets are £5 available online or payable at the door.