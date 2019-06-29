Staff and customers evacuated from major NI shopping centre

A top shopping centre has evacuated staff and customers as the building was plunged into darkness.

One customer posted photos online of people rushing to get out of Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon.

Rushmere Shopping Centre in darkness

Another member of staff said she and others were told to leave after what appears to have been a power outage.

The father of one member of staff said: "My daughter has been sent home from work. The place is in chaos."

It is understood from eyewitnesses that the power went off at 1.40pm today (Saturday)

One eyewitness said the new wing at Debenhams appears unaffected.

One mother contacted us to say she was out shopping with her two children.

She said: "We were just on our way into the main shopping area when suddenly the place went into darkness.

"People continued eating their food in restaurants using the lights on their phones.

"Staff quickly stood at the entrance to the shops to stop people from entering.

"When we were leaving we saw the fire brigade at the lifts, it seems there are people stuck in the lifts."

Details as we get them.