The annual Portadown Stampex And Collectors Fair will be held on Saturday September 29 in Portadown Town Hall and will feature displays of stamps, covers, postcards and postal history from Great Britain, Ireland and other Commonwealth and European countries.

There will be special displays of stamps, covers and postcards to celebrate various Royal and World War One anniversaries and as in previous years there will also be a wide variety of other displays from members’ collections. These will include Irish Postal History, First Day covers, postcards depicting places of local interest, Miniature Sheets, stamps showing the work of various designers from the reigns of King George V and VI from various Commonwealth countries. Other displays will feature the stamps, booklets and covers of Great Britain from the various Reigns since 1840.

Those attending the exhibition and Fair are encouraged to bring along any collectables such as stamps, postcards, cigarette cards, medals, badges or anything else of interest they may wish to have identified or valued free of charge by the dealers in attendance.

The Society will be displaying members’ exhibits which will include Postal History items, Thematic Stamps, Postcards, Covers and Postmarks etc. Also on display will be the competition entries for the Gardiner cup and a presentation will be made to the winner.

The Society hopes to improve on the large number of visitors it had in 2017 and admission is free to the fair, which opens from 9.30am to 3pm.

A number of dealers from all parts of the Province and some from the South of Ireland including Dublin will be in attendance selling stamps, postcards, first day covers, postal history items, philatelic accessories, cigarette cards, coins, medals and other collectables. Everyone should be able to obtain something for their collection and the Philatelic Society are looking forward to their most successful Exhibition and Fair yet.