STEM Storytime bound for Portadown Library

Portadown’s youngest residents are to discover the fun side of science, technology, engineering and mathematics next month.

On Saturday, February 16, the NI Science Festival, in partnership with Libraries NI, will bring STEM Storytime to Portadown Library with STEM ambassador, Dr Alan Thompson, Senior Analyst at Almac.

Children will be treated to a selection of stories to discover science in a fun and engaging way. The books chosen will spark excitement, teach something new and make STEM accessible to children.

The free event starts at 11am and no booking is required.

For the first time this year, the NI Science Festival has partnered with pioneering ticketing platform Citizen Ticket to securely manage all online bookings. Citizen Ticket has developed its own blockchain network in order to combat issues such as ticket touting and fraud

Chris McCreery, Director at the NI Science Festival, said: “Our biggest focus is to make science accessible to people of all ages and experience. The festival showcases researchers who are driving forces in their fields of research.”