Stephen Moutray co-opted into son’s seat

Veteran DUP man Stephen Moutray returned to local government last night after he was co-opted onto Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Cllr Moutray takes over from his son Phil Moutray, who previously had been co-opted into his father’s seat. It followed controversy over ‘double-jobbing’ among some politicians who were MLAs as well as local councillors.

Phil Moutray

He said: “I am looking forward to coming back and working constructively with everyone on the Council to deliver the best possible services at the best possible value to our ratepayers.

“We are the second biggest council outside Belfast and the opportunities are enormous. I want to see that we can achieve when it comes to employment and keeping our young people within this great borough.”

Cllr Moutray, who was first elected onto Craigavon Borough Council in 2001, says he is joining the council with a positive attitude and wants to ‘move things on in a difficult environment’.

He was elected Mayor in 2010 and also was an MLA in the Assembly for Upper Bann from 2003 to 2016.

His son Phil, who resigned his seat on the council last week, said he felt it was time to pursue other things.

Phil, who works for the family business, said: “I am still a member of the DUP but there are simply other things I wanted to pursue in terms of work.”