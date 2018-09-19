STORM ALI LATEST Children sent home after storm damages school

Children at a Craigavon primary school are being sent home after Storm Ali damaged the building.

Parents of the children at Tullygally Primary School were asked to collect their children at 11.30am today.

Writing on Facebook Friends of Tullygally Primary School said: “Hi everyone, due to extreme wind, parts of our school buildings are damaged and as a precautionary measure to keep the children safe, we are sending all children home at 11.30am. Many thanks for your cooperation.”

The PSNI Craigavon said; “This is getting crazy, so going to try a different tactic,” before listing the blocked roads as follows.

-NEW LINE, Lurgan.

-LAKE ROAD at Pinebank, Portadown bound direction.

David Abraham on top of a tree which came down during Storm Ali at Esky Road Lurgan

-DRUMNACANVY ROAD near the architect building and just before Bleary road junction.

-NORTHWAY PORTADOWN between town centre and Armagh Road.

-HALL ROAD DONAGHCLONEY.

-MOSS ROAD WARINGSTOWN.

-BROWNLOW ROAD between roundabouts B and C at Lismore

Find an alternative route.

Meanwhile Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council has closed all council parks due to the high winds.

A spokesperson said: “Parks and open spaces closed due to weather warning. All public parks, play parks and open spaces are closed until further notice due to the risk and danger of falling trees and flying debris.”

According to DUP Cllr Jonny Buckley a fallen tree at Bridge Street, Edenderry, Portadown is blocking part of the road.

There is also a fallen tree on the main Armagh/Portadown road with traffic reduced to one lane.

SDLP activist Thomas Larkham said there are fallen tress at Brownlow including Drumgor Road, Legahory Court, Enniskeen, Drumbeg, Ardowen and Portadown Rd, Pinebank .

There is also a fallen tree at Portadown Golf Club, Gilford Road.

There are also two tress down on the Gilford Road, Portadown.