Storm Ali sends seven trees crashing into Portadown neighbours’ gardens

A Portadown family is counting the cost of Storm Ali after more than half a dozen trees came crashing down into neighbours’ gardens.

Seven or eight towering fir trees were uprooted at the property in Ulsterville Gardens in the gales which reached speeds of up to 80mph yesterday.

The hole left by uprooted trees.

The massive trees came thundering down in three neighbours’ gardens smashing through a greenhouse and two sheds at 12.30 pm.

Kelly Laaroussi, whose mum’s garden in the Killicomain area was uprooted, explained: “The trees were about five or six storeys tall. They were really tall trees. They were all uprooted together and landed in the neighbours’ gardens.”

Another landed on a neighbour’s extension but the “extent of damage” cannot be seen while the tree remains.

She estimated that it will cost upwards of £1,000 to have the trees removed.

A hole left by uprooted trees.

Unfortunately, the bill is not expected to be covered by house insurance as the event has been described as “an act of God”.

She added that the neighbours have been “very good about it” and understand that it may “take a while” to have the trees removed.

She also noted that a large hole has been left where the trees once stood saying that it would take “tonnes” of soil to fill.