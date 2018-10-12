Storm Callum: Area escapes worst of impact

Early morning high winds brought power cuts and tress down around the Lurgan/Portadown/Brownlow area today (Friday, October 12).

While this area seems to have escaped the worst ravages of Storm Callum, it wasn’t all plain sailing with power cuts reported in parts of Lurgan, Banbridge and Armagh.

Power appears to have been restored to the majority of customers but small numbers are still off supply in the Loughgall and Tandragee areas.

Police reported trees down on the following roads: Gilford Road Portadown (branches, passable with care) and Summerisland Road, just before Moy (completely blocked). They also reported trees down on the Dollingstown/Magheralin Road but added the road had been cleared.

As of 11.40am this morning there were no school closures reported.

Community spirit was the order of the day at Derrycrow Road near Lurgan with residents out clearing branches.