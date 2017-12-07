Storm Caroline - when and where will she hit?

Storm Caroline is due to batter parts of Northern Ireland with winds as strong as 70mph.

The Met Office issued a yellow status weather warning of wind for counties Londonderry and Antrim on Wednesday.

This photo was taken during the last storm to hit Northern Ireland - Storm Ophelia October 2017. (Photo: Presseye)

The weather warning is valid until 6:00pm on Thursday.

The storm is currently moving over northern isles off the coast of Scotland.

Grahame Madge, Met Office spokesperson said: "It's developing as we speak, meteorologically its development is quite complicated as it involves a number of low pressure systems.

"It's because of cold air coming out of the arctic which energises the system and deepens the system.

"It's basically as a result of this development and its energised by cold air coming out of the arctic."

The Met Office issued an additional weather warning of ice and snow for all of Northern Ireland.