Struck parked car and did not stop

On his way to work a 34-year-old man struck a parked car and drove on without reporting the accident.

John O’Connor, Mourneview Park, Tandragee, was fined £75 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without due care and attention on October 15 last year.

Fines of £100 were imposed for failing to report and failing to stop and he was also given five points.

The court heard that a damage only accident happened on the Tandragee Road in Portadown between 9.30am and 1pm.

There was damage to the driver’s side of a car and a note had been left by a witness on the windscreen about the offending vehicle and its registration number.

O’Connor was interviewed by police and admitted colliding with the car saying it was a misjudgment.

Mr Brendan Hagan, representing the defendant, said that his client had been concentrating his attention on an approaching ambulance.

Mr Hagan said the nearside of the defendant’s vehicle came into contact with the parked vehicle and he was unaware he had caused any damage.