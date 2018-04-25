Struggled with police and spat in back of their car

After struggling with police when he was arrested a 25-year-old man spat in the back of the police car, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard on Friday.

Conor James McConville, Union Street, Lurgan, appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

Through his solicitor, Mr Gabriel Ingram, he admitted criminal damage to a police vehicle on December 29 last year and resisting a constable.

For each offence he was sentenced to two months in prison with the terms to run concurrently.

The court heard that at 9.20pm a person in Sloan Street reported a possible break-in saying a male had forced his way in through a window and gave the name McConville.

The defendant, who was unsteady on his feet, was found in the hallway. He struggled with police and tried to bite an officer and was arrested.

McConville was further arrested for spitting in the back of the police car.

Mr Ingram explained that his client was in custody for a matter coming up in the Crown Court.

He said McConville had been on bail staying with his father but he didn’t want him and he had to give up the address.

The solicitor added he was then granted bail to stay with a friend but his friend didn’t want him staying any more and he ended up back in custody.

Mr Ingram said McConville apologised for his behaviour.