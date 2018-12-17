‘Stuck two fingers up at court’ says judge

A 30-year-old man who ‘chose to stick two fingers up to the court’ was jailed for a total of six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Mark Gilmore, whose address was given as Lakelands, Craigavon, admitted driving while disqualified on October 9 this year, not having insurance and taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

A prosecutor said that Gilmore was stopped driving a car at Gilpin Mews and claimed to have insurance.

He then admitted he didn’t that it was his girlfriend’s car and he didn’t have her permission to drive it. Checks showed he had been disqualified from driving.

A barrister representing the defendant said his client was under no illusions about the likely outcome of the case.

He added that Gilmore made a stupid decision in what he thought was an emergency situation.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that in May the court had used its discretion so that he avoided a six month disqualification.

“He was so pleased with that result he chose to stick two fingers up to the court and drive away,” she added.

The judge pointed out that this was his third no insurance offence in a row before he is given a suspended sentence and six weeks later he was doing the same thing again.

The lawyer said that Gilmore knew what the outcome would be and the only question was how long a sentence would be imposed.

“He has given me instructions not to appeal whatever is imposed,” he added. “He knows he has to nip this in the bud and start again.”

For each of the three offences Gilmore was sentenced to three months in prison and banned from driving for 12 months. The terms are to run concurrently with each other.

Judge Kelly also invoked three months of a suspended sentence to run consecutively, making a total of six months in custody.