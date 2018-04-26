Students attend mental health and wellbeing event

Over 100 pupils and teachers from schools across the Craigavon area recently attended an event promoting good mental health and wellbeing.

The ‘IMPACT’ event was a follow up to the Mental Health and Wellbeing Fayre which took place in October 2017 with over 130 attendees, and some of the same pupils returned to share how they organised events in their own schools to promote key messages on this very important subject.

Pupils from each school delivered presentations on their project, covering what they did, why they selected this aspect and the impact their project had on their school community.

IMPACT was organised by the (CALC) Pastoral Forum and supported by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

Schools that attended the very successful event were: Clounagh Junior High School, Brownlow integrated College, Lurgan College, Lurgan Junior High School, Killicomaine Junior High School, Ceara School, Lismore Comprehensive, Portadown College and St. Ronan’s College.