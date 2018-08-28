Students meet or exceed their personal targets

Pupils, staff and parents have been celebrating at Craigavon Senior High School following the release of the GCSE results.

Acting Principal Ms Ruth Harkness said: “The wait was finally over for our year 12 students as they picked up their GCSE results last Thursday, a reflection of all their hard work over the past two years.

Head of English Mrs S Briggs along with student Ellen Henderson.

“Teachers and parents have been celebrating with the students as they have been opening envelopes that give access to exciting futures.

“Among the top performers were Jonathan Graham (2A*, 5A, 2B), Kyle Foy (3A, 4B, 2C), Lydia Conn (1A*, 4A, 3B, 1C) and Rugile Siliunaite (3A, 5B, 1C)

“Many students have been delighted to find out they have got the grades they needed to get back into further/higher education or employment.

“It is fantastic to see our young people achieve examination success.

“It is also important to celebrate our students who met or exceeded their own personal targets and achieved their full potential. Success is not always measured in terms of A*-C grades. I also want to thank staff (non teaching and teaching) for their endeavour and guidance to help get the best out of our students.”