Success for Wee Paddy’s and Newforge House

Co Armagh is a culinary success as several restaurants, chefs and outlets scooped top accolades at the regional finals of the Irish Restaurant Awards.

No stranger to awards, Portadown’s Simon Dougan of The Yellow Door was named Best Chef in the Co Armagh category.

There was also success for Magheralin’s Newforge House which took Best Customer Service (Sponsored by Lockton) and Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant – (Sponsored by BWG Food Service)

And Wee Paddy’s Bistro was celebrating after they took the titles of Best Emerging Irish Cuisine (Sponsored by Odaios) and Best Casual Dining (Sponsored by Just Eat).

The Ulster Regional Awards for the 2019 Irish Restaurant Awards took place in the Hillgrove Hotel, Monaghan, where the country’s leading chefs, restaurants and pubs were recognised for their hard work and dedication.

Over 500 restaurant owners and staff attended the second of four regional events where the top establishments in each county were named.

The awards covered a wide range of venues and the winners from each of Ulster’s nine counties were selected from the following categories: Best Casual Dining, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, ‘Best Kids Size Me’, Best ‘Free From’, Best World Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Pub of the Year, Best Café, Best Customer Service, Best Gastro Pub, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Newcomer, Best Chef and Best Restaurant. There was also a special Regional award for Ulster’s Local Food Hero.

Those who won at county level will progress to the All-Ireland event on May 13, to compete for Regional and All-Ireland titles.