Sudden death of Dollingstown man Glenn Mawhinney

A well known Dollingstown family is in mourning following the death of Glenn Mawhinney on Wednesday.

He died suddenly at his home at Alfred Terrace, Dollingstown (on the outskirts of Lurgan) on Wednesday, March 13.

Glenn was the loving son of David and Pamela and devoted daddy of Zara.

His funeral will take place from his parents home 58 Belfast Road, Dollingstown on Sunday, March 17, at 2.15pm for service in St Saviour’s Church, Dollingstown at 2.30pm followed by interment in Magheralin Parish Churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Mental Health Services c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE. (Cheques made payable to Malcomsons Donation Account please).

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing parents, daughter, partner Lynn and daughter Victoria, sister Diane and fiancé Steven, nieces Jodie and Amelia and family circle.