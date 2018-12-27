Sudden passing of Deane Burrell on Christmas Day shocks community

‘A good husband and doting daddy’ to his young children, the community is in shock at the sudden passing of Deane Burrell on Christmas Day.

Aged just 37, Dean died in Craigavon Hospital after a long battle with illness.

From Waringstown he is survived by his wife Debbie, daughters Sophie (5) and Anna who is 11 months old as well has his mother Noreen.

His devastated wife Debbie paid tribute to her husband saying: “He was a good husband and a doting daddy. He was a very good son to his mother Noreen.

Debbie said: “He had Glevanon on the brain and football on the brain. He followed Glenavon all round the country.

“He also followed Liverpool and the Northern Ireland team.

Tributes have been paid to Deane, who had worked as a civil servant.

DUP MLA Carla Condell Lockhart described his death as ‘devastating news’.

“My heart goes out to Debbie and her wee family.

“I was talking to Debbie on Christmas Eve and they were all excited about Christmas. It’s just so tragic even at this time of the year

“Deane absolute gentleman and someone we will all miss.

“He was a huge Glenavon fan and his Glenavon family will sorely miss him. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family circle.

Victoria Glenavon Supporters Club posted on Facebook: “The officers and members of the Victoria Glenavon supporters club were deeply saddened to arrive at the Clubrooms @ Mourneview Park for our away Boxing Day clash V Dungannon Swifts FC to learn of the passing of a fellow supporter Deane Burrell.

“Deane was a familiar face at Mourneview and other Irish league grounds and was a popular member of the Glenavon FC support who never criticised the players or the manager but always gave his wholehearted support to the team on and off the field.

“Our thoughts go out to his wife Debbie and family and also to the immediate family circle at this difficult time.”

Late of Valley Lane, Waringstown Deane was the beloved husband of Debbie, dearest daddy of Sophie and Anna, also devoted son of Noreen and the late John.

His funeral will be on Saturday at Noon at Knocknamuckley Parish Church

Donations in lieu of flowers to Knocknamuckley Girls Brigade.