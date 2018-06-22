Summer scheme open after double bill of shows

Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society has just completed its double bill of junior shows - namely ‘Into The Woods’ and’ Little Red Riding Hood’.

Society chairman Kieran Corr said: “We would like to thank everyone involved with both productions and to the public for their support.

The cast and crew of 'Into the Woods'.''The cast and crew of 'Little Red Riding Hood'.''Catherine Nelson with John O'Dowd.

“It has been a big success for the society and we intend to bring more shows to Lurgan Town Hall in the future.

“The first will be a showcase performance from our musical theatre summer scheme. The musical theatre summer scheme will take place from Monday 30th July to Friday 3rd August starting at 10am to 4pm each day.

“On Friday 3rd August there will be a showcase performance in Lurgan Town Hall at 7.30pm.

“The Summer Scheme is open to anyone aged five to 16 years old and will be hosted by professional dance teacher Claire Louise McMahon and professional vocal coach Caitriona Corr.

“The Summer Scheme will take place at MIss Mac Dance Studio Moores Lane Lurgan.

“Application forms are now available or you can contact MADS Craigavon on our Facebook page.

“We also will be performing the hit musical Our House in September at Portadown Town Hall.

“Anyone aged 13 or over can be in this production. The last chance for new members to join is this Sunday 24th June at Miss Mac Dance Studio at 6pm.”