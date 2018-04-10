Supermarket chain investing in ‘value’

Leading retail group, Musgrave has announced a double-digit investment in its value offering in 2018 which they said will give their customers, at SuperValu and Centra stores, more opportunities to save on everyday items.

As part of a major new commercial strategy, Musgrave will increase its investment in value by 10% on the previous year, which will provide the best combination of value, customer service and quality fresh food in the market, explained Michael McCormack, Managing Director, Musgrave.

“We have listened to our customers who are telling us they want better value now, without any compromise on quality. They want to see us respond to the uncertainty around Brexit and how it will affect prices by committing to a value strategy that will allow them to make savings on quality food and drink ranges,” said Michael.

He continued: “Our value strategy features over 200 special offers in SuperValu and Centra stores every week, alongside price checks, to ensure competitive pricing and the expansion of the SuperValu and Centra own brand ranges, which are up to 30% cheaper than the better-known brands.”

The investment follows recent sales growth in value and own brand lines across SuperValu and Centra stores, which Musgrave says demonstrates growing demand for these products from Northern Ireland consumers.

There is a growing global trend towards affordable premium own brand options, with private-label brands now increasingly seen as equivalent or a suitable substitute to multinational brands.

In 2018, Musgrave is committed to spending over £100 million on local food and drink and as part of this investment, they have already spent £17m developing an own brand range called Fresh for You, available in SuperValu, Centra and Mace stores.