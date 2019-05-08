Suspected arson attack at Co Armagh chip shop

Significant damage has been caused to a Co Armagh chip shop after a suspected arson attack earlier this morning.

Police in Lurgan are appealing for witnesses and information after the attack on the Mourne Road Chippy in the town.#

Mourne Road Chippy which was damaged in a suspected arson attack

It is understood no one was hurt in the incident.

Sergeant Quinn said “It was reported to police at around 3am this morning and we attended alongside the NIFRS.

“The fire is currently being treated as suspicious however, further investigation is needed to discover how this incident started.

“I would ask anyone in the area at the time who may have seen anyone or anything suspicious to please contact police in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 8/5/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.’’

One local said: “No one was hurt but the shutter is completely blown off.

“There’s glass everywhere.

“Police are still at the scene and it is all cordoned off with police tape,” she said.