Suspected drink driver arrested

Police arrested a suspected drink driver in Coalisland on Friday after their vehclle mounted the pavement.

And police revealed the driver had failed the preliminary roadside breath test - with a reading of 136 (the legal limit is 35).

In a facebook post police said: “Road Policing Officers from Enniskillen detected and arrested a drink driver in Coalisland town centre.

“The drink drive limit is 35. The roadside test result tonight was 136. This reading explains why the driver mounted a footpath before stopping. Thankfully the driver was then intercepted by the Road Policing patrol. The message remains the same. Never ever drink and drive!”