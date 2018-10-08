Suspended sentences for stealing perfume

A 49-year-old man who stole from Asda in Portadown was given suspended prison sentences last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Paulo Jorge Da Silva Ribeiro, Queen Street, Portadown, admitted the theft of goods valued at £84 and £213 on October 9 last year and criminal damage to safe boxes on the same date.

He also pleaded guilty to criminal damage to safe boxes on October 25 and attempting to steal meat worth £3.99 from Asda on October 27.

The court heard that on CCTV Ribeiro was seen stamping on safe boxes and stealing perfume.

On October 17 he stole bottles of perfume and a bottle of David Beckham aftershave.

He was recognised by security staff on October 27 as he attempted to steal meat.

The outstanding cost of items stolen came to £297.25 and the damage to the safe boxes was £41.31.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said Ribeiro had a record across the water.

A barrister representing the defendant said that was for possession of crack cocaine.

He explained that his client had moved from London to escape drugs but had fallen back into his old ways although he was now on the straight and narrow.

Judge Kelly said that although the offences lacked sophistication they were ‘premeditated to garner as much as possible to sell on to get money for drugs or alcohol.’

The judge said he had stayed out of trouble since the matter had been deferred, was drug free and appeared to be doing something about his alcohol problem.

For each offence she sentenced him to six months in prison suspended for two years.

She also ordered him to pay compensation of £383.87.