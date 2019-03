Police have issued a suspicious vehicle alert in the Craigavon and Lurgan areas.

The PSNI said it has receive reports of a white Ford Transit BU07GNX acting suspiciously around homes in the Gilford Road, Lurgan area.

A spokesperson said: “Please keep an eye out for this vehicle and if you see it please contact Police on 101 quoting the reference 706 28/03/2019.”