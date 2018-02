Police have issued a ‘suspicious vehicle alert’ in relation to a black Ford Transit van seen in the Tandragee area.

They said the registration is EJ17 YWF or something similar.

It was spotted acting suspiciously, with three males on board, in the area of Essex Ridge, Laurelvale, Tandragee

The vehicle was then seen travelling in the direction of Hamiltonsbawn

Any sightings please call police on 101 quoting serial 559 of today’s date (24-02-18)