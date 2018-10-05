Swimmers get top class training

Three teenagers from Portadown Amateur Swimming Club (PASC) recently enjoyed a chance to train at the world class London Aquatic Centre.

Anna Johnston, Daniel Vennard and Megan Gellately were selected by Ulster Schools Swimming to participate in the training camp, based on their impressive performance at last year’s Schools’ Swimming Galas.

Members of Portadown Amateur Swimming Club receive the clubmark award.

The exciting weekend took them to the London 2012 Olympic Village in the east of the city, where they stayed for two nights.

The three Portadown swimmers were delighted to get a chance to work out in a 50m Olympic-sized pool, they are more used to training weekly in Cascades’ 33m sized facility and taking part in 25m pools for galas.

With the support of their parents and club, the teenagers soaked up the opportunity to train and socialise with other regional swimmers at the historic location.

It’s been a busy few months for the swimmers. Daniel along with fellow PASC Swimmers Ellen Smylie and Lillie-May Ruddy qualified for the Swim Ireland

Summer Nationals at the Aquatic Centre in Dublin with Lillie-May reaching the 100m Fly Finals.

Anna and Megan, along with Alex Withers, Emma Richardson, Hannah Smylie (P6) and Joshua Herron qualified for the Irish Division 2 Gala in Limerick with Megan reaching three finals, and a final event for both Alex and Anna.

This was a fantastic achievement by all nine swimmers reflective of their individual and coaches’ hard work and commitment at the club.

With a membership of almost 200, the club has been making good progress over the last couple of years thanks to the goodwill of parents who volunteer and the support of the team at Cascades.

With their recent promotion to the Provincial Town League Division 2, Swim Ireland Clubmark Accreditation and CASC status in 2017, life is afloat for the local swimming club in readiness for the new 50m pool at South Lakes. Craigavon.