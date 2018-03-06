‘Take a hard look at your lifestyle’

After he broke a house window with a Buckfast bottle a 26-year-old man spat at a police officer who arrived on the scene, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Andrew John Roland, whose address was given as Sunningdale, Lurgan, appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted charges of resisting and assaulting police and criminal damage on January 1 this year.

The court heard that the front window of a house at Ben Crom in Lurgan was smashed.

When police arrived the defendant was identified as the person who had caused the damage.

Roland became aggressive and spat at an officer.

He had to be restrained and leg restraints were used.

When interviewed he admitted breaking the window with a Buckfast bottle.

A barrister representing Roland said that he was a man who ‘in his own words’ was a chronic alcoholic.

He explained this was New Year’s Eve and he met a man and they went into a flat where they were drinking.

The lawyer said it was an ‘appalling sequence’ of events, pointing out that Roland, while on remand, had served the equivalent of a four month prison sentence.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, noted that in the defendant’s 13 page record his last suspended sentence was in 2012 and everything after that was custody.

She imposed a sentence of six months in custody on each offence with the terms to run concurrently and ordered Roland to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

“I suggest you take a long and hard look at your lifestyle,” she told him.