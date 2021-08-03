It is understood the incident happened at the Taranto Limited Factory on the Old Scarva Road.

The NI Air Ambulance as well as the NI Fire and Rescue Service and the police attended the scene.

Local Cllr Paul Berry said: “It has come as a great shock to the town.

Taranto Ltd on Old Scarva Road, Tandragee. Photo courtesy of Google.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young man.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are in attendance at the scene of an incident in the Old Scarva Road area of Tandragee this afternoon (Tuesday 3 August).

“There are no further details at present.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) said : “HSENI is aware of reports of an incident in the Craigavon area and Inspectors are attending the scene.”

