Tandragee ‘Real Christmas’ event

For two evenings during December 2017 the congregation of Tandragee Methodist Church presented ‘Real Christmas’.

This was a live manger scene including real animals at the entrance to the church, where volunteers braved the cold weather for three hours each night. The congregation wanted to portray what Christmas is really about, the celebration of Christ’s birth.

Visitors were welcomed with a hot drink and mince pies, presented with a special programme of carol singing with

Tandragee Primary School Choir, a collection of short films, and music from Poyntzpass Silver Band, Tandragee Methodist Praise Group and some very talented young people from the congregation.

The Rev. Sharon Connor expressed her “grateful thanks for the army of volunteers who embraced the idea and worked extremely hard to make the event a great success.”

The proceeds from both evenings amounted to £800.00, a cheque for which was presented to Johnny Breen, Regional Fundraiser with Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, who was keen to express the charity’s appreciation.

“The fundraising undertaken at Tandragee Methodist Church in December has raised a fantastic amount for our charity,” he said.

“We help around 300 babies, children and young people with life limiting and terminal illnesses, and of course their families, each year.

“We must raise very substantial amounts of money to pay for the services we offer. However, it is very worth knowing that £30 can pay for one of our team of community nurses visiting a sick child, £50 can pay for an hour of counselling for a child or family member, £100 can pay for a nurse to stay overnight, and £500 can pay for a weekend respite when those we support can come and enjoy their time together in Horizon House.

“Without fundraising in our community, we simply could not offer these services. Thank you to everyone at Tandragee Methodist Church, and all those who supported ‘Real Christmas’.

“Our thanks come from everyone at Hospice, and are also expressed on behalf of those who will benefit from

your support.”