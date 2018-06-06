Tandragee Soapbox Derby ready to roll

The crew of the Tandragee Soapbox Derby will be back on the road again on Saturday, June 16, with a fun packed night of great family entertainment with over 25 teams competing.

The committee Chairman Mr Ronny Thompson said it is going to be the best night yet with three teams coming over the border to take on the Hill this was only possible due to the great response and support of local traders wishing to see the event run.

The main road through Tandragee closes at 5pm to allow the event to take place.