Tandragee tragedy: ‘Great shock’ at fatal accident at cement factory

It is believed the incident happened at the Taranto Limited Factory on the Old Scarva Road.

The NI Air Ambulance as well as the NI Fire and Rescue Service and the PSNI all attended the scene.

Local independent councillor Paul Berry said the incident had caused a widespread impact.

Taranto Ltd on Old Scarva Road, Tandragee. Photo courtesy of Google.

“It has come as a great shock to the town,” he said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young man.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are in attendance at the scene of an incident in the Old Scarva Road area of Tandragee this afternoon (Tuesday August 3). There are no further details at present.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) said: “HSENI is aware of reports of an incident in the Craigavon area and inspectors are attending the scene.”

At the time of going to press neither the PSNI nor HSENI had offered any further details about what had happened, nor of any casualties.

