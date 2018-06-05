Tea Dance at Portadown Town Hall

Get your dancing shoes on and quick step down to Portadown Town Hall to enjoy a fabulous afternoon tea dance this Friday. (June 8)

The dance will take place in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council facility from 2pm to 5pm compèred by the fantastic Gene Fitzpatrick and with music by Ruby C and Molly Mercedes.

Admission is FREE and light refreshments will be served courtesy of Portadown Rugby Club’s Scrumee at the Park and Stone Bridge Restaurant.

There will also be a raffle, so don’t forget to purchase your ticket as there are lots of prizes to be won all donated by many of our local shops.