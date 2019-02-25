Teenage boy missing since Saturday night

Police are searching for a teenage boy who has been missing since Saturday night.

Andrew Robb (15) hasn’t been since since around 9.30pm in the in Obre Avenue (off Cloncarrish Road) Portadown.

Andrew Robb

PSNI Craigavon said on Facebook: “His parents and ourselves are becoming concerned for his welfare and need your help in locating him.

“If you know where he is, or see him, please contact us on 101. The reference number is 1369 of 23/02/19.

“Andrew if you’re reading this, you aren’t in any trouble. Please get in touch.”