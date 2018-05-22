Teenager who died at railway line is named locally

The 19 year old, who died tragically after being struck by a train yesterday, has been named locally.

Shea Martin died suddenly in the early morning incident at Bells Road railway crossing in Lurgan.

In an online death notice, his family said the funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

It said Shea is the beloved son of Tracy and Liam and dear brother of Liam and Maria.

Yesterday SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said the community was devastated by the news that someone had been struck by a train in Lurgan.

The SDLP MLA offered her thoughts and prayers to those affected at this very difficult time.

Mrs Kelly said: “While the police are continuing their investigations I want to offer the thoughts and prayers of the SDLP to those affected at this very difficult time.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie MC, expressed his condolences to Shea’s family.

He said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young man who was killed this morning in Lurgan. Once again a family are left mourning the loss of a loved one.

“If anyone has any information can they please contact the PSNI or NIR.”

Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart also expressed sympathies to the family.

She said: “This incident has shocked people in the local area. My sympathies are with the family and friends of this young man whose life has ended so suddenly.

“There is obviously an ongoing investigation and it is important this can establish the circumstances around this tragic incident.”