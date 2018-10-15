Templeton apologises for affair with David Simpson

A DUP councillor has apologised for her affair with MP David Simpson in a letter to several dozen members of the party’s Constituency Association.

Cllr Louise Templeton, who is married and had worked in Mr Simpson’s constituency office, sent the letters individually to all the members of the Constituency Association in Upper Bann.

Cllr Templeton was co-opted onto Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council after party colleague Jonny Buckley was elected as an MLA.

She has worked in Mr Simpson’s office since his election to Westminster in 2005.

It is understood the mother of two has reconciled with her husband Andrew Wilson.

Father and grandfather, Mr Simpson, who is a Free Presbyterian, resigned from the Orange Order and the Royal Black Institution when news of the affair became public.

He and his wife became estranged after 37 years of marriage.

In the letter Cllr Templeton offered her ‘sincerest apologies for the inappropriate actions I was involved in.”

Cllr Templeton said: For my part I accept responsibility for the pain and embarrassment that I have caused to families, elected colleagues and party friends and for this I offer my personal and most humble apology.

“I will not attempt to try to excuse my behaviour but I believe I owe you this apology and an assurance that it will not happen again.

“I know that you will share my hope, that healing and reconciliation will be possible for all those affected by this negative experience.”