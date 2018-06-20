Tenants sought for Coney Island

Do you fancy living in nine acres of idyllic island on Lough Neagh - then you are in luck as a tenant is being sought for Coney Island.

The island, close to Maghery on the south shore of Lough Neagh, has been in the care of the National Trust since 1985.

Until recently it has been the home of Peter McClelland who had been a warden on the island for 20 years - a period he described as ‘the best years of my life’.

With a fascinating history, archaeologists believe the island has been occupied at various times since the Mesolithic Period.

More recently, however, it was the summer retreat of James Alfred Caulfield, seventh Viscount and eleventh Baron Charlemont.

His 19th century cottage has now been refurbished by the National Trust and is available for rent.

There is a gorgeous nature reserve which forms part of the Lough Neagh Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI) for its breeding duck assemblage and wet woodlands.

Coney Island contains several scheduled monuments - an Anglo Norman Motte, a sixteenth century stone tower and a holy well, but the three-bedroomed cottage is the only residence on the island.

“If you’re into gaming and watching box-sets this probably is not the place for you,” says the National Trust’s Edward Mason.

“But if you love being close to nature and can tackle the elements throughout the seasons, then this could well be the opportunity of a lifetime.

The island getaway will not be suitable for everyone.

“To live in this cottage you will need a small boat to reach the island, you’ll need to be comfortable operating a generator for your light, and a wood-burning stove for your heat,” Mr Mason said.

“You will also need to be active and pretty useful with an axe as there’s an abundance of wood to harvest on the island under the guidance of our ranger team.

“We’re looking for a long-term tenant (up to 5 people) who really does care about nature, and is seeking an escape from the stresses and strains of modern day living.

“They would need to be resourceful and be able to withstand the elements that will be thrown at them throughout the year.”

Cntact the National Trust for more information on renting this unique cottage on Coney Island.