‘Terra Travel’ crowned NI Travel Agent of 2018

Terra Travel has been crowned NI Travel Agent of the Year 2018

Based at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, the team at Terra Travel were presented with the award at a prestige gathering of over 400 representatives from all aspects of the travel industry.

At the event, in the Slieve Donard Hotel, Newcastle, the award ceremony was hosted by the cast members from the hit TV show Derry Girls.

A short list of seven travel agencies was drawn up based on votes from the general public. Each of the offices was then visited by a mystery shopper both in person in their office and also by way of telephone enquiries and a score allocated accordingly.

Terra Travel, which also has offices in Lurgan and Portadown, was founded way back in 1972 by the present chairman, Terry Murphy and currently employs over 20 staff. Three of Terry’s family are directors and managers in the business, with Marie in the Lurgan office, Terence in Rushmere and Damian in Portadown. The youngest family recruit to the business is Damian’s daughter Cara who works in the Portadown office and like her dad is a low single handicap golfer. Terry’s wife Ann is also a director and the one the family all agree keeps them all in their place.

Terence Murphy, who manages the Rushmere office, praised the staff. “They are the backbone of this company. We are so fortunate to have such a dedicated and hard working team who are at all times striving to go the extra mile to enhance our customers’ complete holiday experience. A large number of them have been with us for so many years and more than anything, this reward is a fitting tribute to them. We are a close knit bunch who put a lot of effort into what we do and have been known to party together when the opportunity arises.”