The Lord Mayor has launched crazy summer schemes in Richill

Lord Mayor, Cllr Julie Flaherty and pupils from P3 at Hardy Memorial Primary School in Richhill were getting into the Summer spirit at the launch of the Crazy Summer Schemes at Richhill Recreation Centre.

The schemes will take place from Monday July 2 to Friday August 24 at Richhill, Keady and Tandragee Recreation Centre and from Monday July 30 to Friday August 17 at the Orchard Leisure Centre.

The schemes are suitable for children and young people aged between 4 to 14 years at Tandragee and Richhill Recreation Centre, 4 to 12 years at Keady Recreation Centre and 8 to 12 years at the Orchard Leisure Centre. They are supervised by qualified staff and will be packed full of fun with a programme of sports, games, arts and crafts, themed events and much more.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Julie Flaherty, enjoyed joining participating in the children’s PE session and encourages young people to come along to a scheme. “The Schemes are a wonderful opportunity for children in the borough to come together in a safe environment, develop new friendships and get active in a really fun way,” she said.

More information is available on getactiveabc.com.