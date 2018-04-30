Thieves steal £14k in £20 notes and high value Rolex watches

Police are hunting for thieves who robbed around £14,000 in £20 notes as well as high value watches.

The PSNI said a home on the Battlehill Road, Portadown was broken into on Thursday evening, 26th June.

“Three high value Rolex watches were also taken. The £20 notes had been saved up over the years and many of them will not be in circulation at present.

“If you handle cash as part of your business, please keep an eye out for old notes, as the suspects will probably try to shift them on. If you work in a jewellers or pawn shop and any Rolex watches appear, let us know.

“If you live in the area and noticed any people or vehicles observed in the area acting suspiciously between 630pm and 730pm on Thursday the 26th, please call detectives in Lurgan on 101. The reference number is 402 of 27/04/2018.

“The people behind this don’t deserve a break.”