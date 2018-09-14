Thought he was under the drink drive limit

A 40-year-old man who thought he was under the limit after taking a few beers was banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Brian Thomas Joseph Porter, Union Street, Lurgan, was also fined £300 for excess alcohol in his breath on August 18 this year.

The court heard that at 11.45pm police on the Tandragee Road in Lurgan noticed a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner.

They stopped it and spoke to the defendant who was driving. He failed a preliminary breath test and an evidential sample gave a reading of 85.

A defence solicitor said he had been out with a friend watching a boxing match and had taken a number of beers.

He added that Porter felt that he was still under the limit.

The solicitor explained that his client worked for a blind company and had to drive to different sites.

He said that he would be kept on by the company but his income would be affected.