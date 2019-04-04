Thought she was a named driver on insurance

After he allowed his partner to drive without insurance a 22-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court on the tot up points system.

Adam Gregan, Richmond Crescent, Lisburn, admitted permitting no insurance on January 26 this year and Kerry Morrow (23), Rampart Street, Lurgan, admitted driving uninsured.

The court heard that police stopped a car driven by Morrow in Edward Street in Lurgan and she said she believed she was a named driver on the insurance.

On January 31 a certificate of insurance was produced but it only began 15 minutes after they had been stopped by police.

A solicitor representing the defendants said Morrow had valid insurance of her own and thought she was a named driver on her partner’s insurance.

Both defendants were fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points.

On the tot up system Gregan was banned from driving for six months for accumulating 12 points.