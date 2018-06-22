Thousands left without power

NIE Networks emergency crews have restored power to over 35,000 homes and businesses following damage caused to the electricity network by Storm Hector, which swept across Northern Ireland recently,

The storm saw the highest wind gusts in June since 1962, causing damage to the electricity network with trees brought down across overhead lines, broken poles and windborne debris disrupting electricity supplies.

There were over 300 individual faults on the electricity network.

NIE reported that in the Craigavon area some 5,774 customers were left without power during the storm.

NIE Networks had been closely monitoring the weather and was able to put the company’s emergency plan into action on first thing in the morning after the storm hit.

NIE Networks emergency crews, engineers, call handlers and other staff were mobilised to assess any damage and start the repair process.

Kevin McDowell, Duty Incident Manager at NIE Networks said: “We had been in close contact with the Met Office in the days leading up to Storm Hector, and mobilised local emergency crews, engineers, and call handling staff.

“Our local incident centres were escalated on Thursday morning with NIE Networks engineers and emergency crews able to get on with the restoration work as soon as the storm force winds died down and it was safe to begin repairs.”

For more information on how NIE Networks responds to storms and what you should do during a power cut visit nienetworks.co.uk.