Threats made at a community house in Craigavon

A community house in Craigavon has been vandalised and threats made in an early morning attack.

The Community House in Drumbeg was attacked sometime in the early hours of this morning, a spokesperson said.

Glass broken with what appears to be a shot from a pellet gun at the Community House in Drumbeg

A pane of glass was damaged with what is thought to have been a pellet gun.

Graffiti with the words ‘Time to Go’ have been scrawled on the walls of the house.

A spokesperson for Drumbeg Residents Association described the graffiti as ‘a threat’.

“This is disgusting. We are trying our best to make a change in the area, and now there is a threat against us,” said a spokesperson.

The Community House has been widely used in recent years for educational classes and workshops.

The Drumbeg Residents Association, based at the house, have been instrumental in organising trips for the local community and special events and fun days for residents.

“If anyone heard are seen anything please get in contact with someone at the Community House,” said a spokesperson.